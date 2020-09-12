Free Hawaii Rally at Ala Moana Beach - 2020/09/12

Hundreds of people peaceably assembled at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 12, 2020 to call upon God and fellow Americans to help end the tyranny perpetrated by governor David Ige and mayor Kirk Caldwell. This is in response to over five months of tyranny where people are losing their jobs, businesses, homes, health and lives. All under the pretense of protecting the people from a cold virus that kills fewer people each year than the flu.



Ige says you can hike, but you must do so alone so you can die if you fall and break a leg outside of a cell zone. He says you can swim, but you must do so alone so you can drown if you run into trouble. The buddy system is now illegal. This is, of course, because the government cares about your health and they will give you a $5,000 ticket to prove it. Wake up America!