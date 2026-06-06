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Dr Maya Ackerman wants to program AI to favor Israel
💬 “Over the past two years, the AI companies have been moving towards alignment” with Israel Dr Maya Ackerman tells the American Jewish Committee. “Chatbots are increasingly showing us exactly what the companies want us to see.”
She adds that the ability to change AI replies to favor Israel is a path to “correcting the digital world.”
Adding:
Israel trains soldiers in psychological warfare — manipulation tactics to shape public opinion
The Israeli military is running courses on how to conduct psychological operations aimed at "influencing public consciousness" at home and abroad, The Cradle reports.
What they teach:
➡️ How to discreetly shape attitudes and actions of target audiences using data
➡️ Offensive influence tactics to disrupt beliefs and behaviors
➡️ How to psychologically profile foreign audiences based on cultural codes, social sensitivities and political contexts
Israel has also turned to AI to shape foreign views. Last fall, it hired a US‑linked firm for $6 million to train ChatGPT to be more "pro‑Israel" – with a quota of 50 million monthly impressions on Gen Z platforms.