Pizza Esoterica 7 of 8: Four Illuminati Calling Cards in Katy Perry's "This is How We Do"

The pizzagate subject continues to be a trending issue on social media, while mainstream media largely does its best to ignore or dismiss it. What we present in this 7th installment exposes what's behind places like Comet Ping Pong Pizza, where the code language of such things like pizza and hot dogs is used to cover their perverse and criminal activities. Katy Perry's music video, "This is How We Do," is a production that reveals the calling card of the Illuminati, and we give attention to 4 examples that are each very clever. The illumined elite are largely hiding in plain sight. Katy and the crew secretly identify the Illuminati twice as, The Circle, and once as, Moriah. A 4th calling card appears in the dramatization of the special "93" (the Law) salutation of one practitioner of Thelema to another. This kind of feature exposes a secret about the name of Katy's song, that, "This is How We Do," is really a play on The Law of Thelema. “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law. Love is the law, love under will.”



In the 6th installment we highlighted a central theme of, "This is How We Do," which involves the production and consumption of sex magick pizza, and we're leading up to another, at the root of which is Aleister Crowley's works. That connects through the ping pong scene in the first verse, and, despite how this video insists that this is all no big deal, it really is!



As we work our way through this esoteric Illuminati mind-control programming vehicle we find that the cryptic pizza contributions actually begin in the first verse, with a sippin' on rosé and a pancake breakfast. We discover and explore the vintage Chanel trail that leads back to Coco Chanel and involves Nazi spies, an alchemical perfumer named Ernest Beaux, Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga and spirit cooking's Marina Abramovic.