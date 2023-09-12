Create New Account
GLENN BECK | 22 Years After 9/11 Do YOU Still Believe THIS About America?
Published 15 hours ago

22 years ago, Glenn wrote an essay called "The Greatest American Generation." But how much of it does he still believe? Are we still the same country that we were back then — an America that runs INTO burning buildings instead of from them?


On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Glenn re-reads that essay and emphasizes that one thing remains true: God has not forsaken us. He's trying to wake us up. So, will the American experiment die with us or blaze again?


Keywords
glenn beckamerican values9 11blaze tvglenn tv

