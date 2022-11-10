I Remember MARY JAMESON

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Now it is over four decades later, and I still remember Mary Jameson, the first person to give me a dollar in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
The Temple Cleansing FLIPPIN-N-WHIPPING https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d153bba2-7778-4a20-a222-ba54533f9eaf?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html