REVELATION RED PILL Wednesdays: Decoding End Times Biblical Imagery Ep. 2

In this week's episode, we are joined by Spero Pictures writers, directors, and producers, Matt and Joy Thayer, to discuss the deep imagery the Bible uses to depict End Times events. What if you had a key that would decode some of the most mysterious passages regarding Christ's second coming? Actually, the Bible itself offers most of those keys, along with a few well-known extra-Biblical sources such as renowned Jewish historian, Josephus, who was a contemporary of many of the apostles. His eyewitness accounts of the fall of Jerusalem were recorded in the History of the Jewish War. So join us as we discuss some of the most fantastical images in the Bible such as scorpions and the mark of the beast, stars falling from the sky, and so much more!





Matt and Joy are natural storytellers who know how to paint a visual picture and will help us understand the hidden meanings John and other Biblical authors had in mind when they told the story of Christ's "coming in the clouds." For more information and how to follow Matt & Joy click here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-wednesday-decoding-end-times-biblical-imagery/





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft,

herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code

ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!