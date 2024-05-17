Create New Account
Banks Close, Dollar Dropped, China & Russia Link 05/17/2024
The Prophecy Club
In today's video we see how the Cuban banking system completely collapsed. China Dumps $53 Billion of U.S. Treasuries – which will crash the Dollar. In other news, Putin and Xi Jinping have held a meeting with "Nuclear Suitcases" in hand. This is the last meeting before the invasion of Taiwan.


http://www.prophecyclub.com


https://prophecyclubgold.com/


https://www.josephskitchen.com/


http://www.empshield.com

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

russia china banks close dollar dropped

