Banks Close, Dollar Dropped, China & Russia Link 05/17/2024

In today’s video we see how the Cuban banking system completely collapsed. China Dumps $53 Billion of U.S. Treasuries – which will crash the Dollar. In other news, Putin and Xi Jinping have held a meeting with “Nuclear Suitcases” in hand. This is the last meeting before the invasion of Taiwan.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.