Banks Close, Dollar Dropped, China & Russia Link 05/17/2024

In today’s video we see how the Cuban banking system completely collapsed. China Dumps $53 Billion of U.S. Treasuries – which will crash the Dollar. In other news, Putin and Xi Jinping have held a meeting with “Nuclear Suitcases” in hand. This is the last meeting before the invasion of Taiwan.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support