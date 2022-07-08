Opening the 2nd seal, Revelation 6.

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Is it now time for the opening of the 2nd seal described in Revelation 6. A time in which the rider was granted permission to take peace from the Earth and that people should kill one another? Music 4:00 - 4:40 Agnus Dei X - Bitter Suite - Kevin MacLeod 7:00 - 10:10 Global News G7 summit 2021. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com