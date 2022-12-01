Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xk7GJkLKD49z/
From a pinnacle of fitness to struggling for breath, thanks to following the science. Sports physiotherapist Adam Rowland's horrible adverse reactions to Covid injections destroyed his marriage, got him ridiculed and called a drug addict. Read the write up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/vaccine-damage-real-people-adam
