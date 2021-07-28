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SECULAR CHRISTIANITY - using the church to destroy the Christian faith!
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133 views • July 28, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/secular-christianity-using-the-church-to-destroy-the-christian-faith/
If you didn’t think that it was bad enough before, undisguised attacks on the Christian Church have intensified, and the church leadership is now leading the attacks. These attacks center on the full-on embrace of secular humanism and Marxism disguised as tolerance and love of humanity.
As America and the world fall under the ideological spell of cultural Marxism, the blatant hypocracy and satanic roots driving Karl Marx’s personal philosophy are buried or minimized by Christian church leaders willing to do almost anything to be hip and be acceptable to everyone. This has led to ideological conformity that is threatening to destroy the church rather than defending its basic tenets.
Karl Marx referred to religion as the opiate of the masses and wrote numerous tributes as well as a stage play dedicated to Satan. Marx stated openly that the goal of communism was the destruction of mankind. Of the more than 100 significant essays written by Karl Marx, only 20 or so were ever made available for public consumption for a very specific reason. Most of Marx’s ideas and writings were so dark and satanic that they would completely destroy the sanctity of the populist persona projected by his useful idiot admirers.
Marxism is not in any way compatible with Christianity……period,
and anyone telling you otherwise is a liar or a fool…maybe both.
Join our email list to receive information of our broadcasts and guests!!
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Support this Podcast:
https://danhappel.com/donate/
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
https://danhappel.com/7k-metals/
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
If you didn’t think that it was bad enough before, undisguised attacks on the Christian Church have intensified, and the church leadership is now leading the attacks. These attacks center on the full-on embrace of secular humanism and Marxism disguised as tolerance and love of humanity.
As America and the world fall under the ideological spell of cultural Marxism, the blatant hypocracy and satanic roots driving Karl Marx’s personal philosophy are buried or minimized by Christian church leaders willing to do almost anything to be hip and be acceptable to everyone. This has led to ideological conformity that is threatening to destroy the church rather than defending its basic tenets.
Karl Marx referred to religion as the opiate of the masses and wrote numerous tributes as well as a stage play dedicated to Satan. Marx stated openly that the goal of communism was the destruction of mankind. Of the more than 100 significant essays written by Karl Marx, only 20 or so were ever made available for public consumption for a very specific reason. Most of Marx’s ideas and writings were so dark and satanic that they would completely destroy the sanctity of the populist persona projected by his useful idiot admirers.
Marxism is not in any way compatible with Christianity……period,
and anyone telling you otherwise is a liar or a fool…maybe both.
Join our email list to receive information of our broadcasts and guests!!
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Support this Podcast:
https://danhappel.com/donate/
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
https://danhappel.com/7k-metals/
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
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