Traditional Media Will be Held Accountable by Concealing the Truth about CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i4j5629
During a live broadcast on September 4, Miles Guo said traditional social media such as Twitter and Facebook covering up the truth about the CCP virus and vaccines, they would inevitably face investigation of the US government. And the CCP-controlled companies such as TikTok and Zoom will also collapse due to their identity theft and espionage