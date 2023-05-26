Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Update: FOUND SAFE !! MIA❗️- Mike Jones (iEarlGrey) and Masha - MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023
37 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago |

Update:  new video that I will post soon. They are safe and on their way back.

Cynthia said - I'm sharing this YT video from John Mark Dougan, from iEarlGrey (Mike's channel) 

Please pray for these 2 great and brave people helping the Donbass people. 

Mike Jones and Masha MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5AMKJ7huEI&t=96s&ab_channel=iEarlGrey

The following is the usual description, from Mike's channel.

May 26, 2023 Like this video? Help me stay Independent by buying me a Beer at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/iearlgrey If you are considering moving to Russia and require professional advice and support, please follow this link for a consultation FREE OF CHARGE: https://bit.ly/MoveToRussia Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold. Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001 Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket