Three busloads of illegal aliens were dropped off at Kamala Harris’ residence on Christmas Eve.

The illegals were bused in from Texas.
Kamala Harris didn’t want to take the illegals into her home so they were taken to a local church.
exas Governor Greg Abbott began busing illegal aliens to DC earlier this year because the Biden Regime refuses to secure the border.
More than 5 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was installed in January, 2021.
According to Fox News, 233,740 illegals crossed the border in November – the highest ever recorded.
