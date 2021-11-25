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Jesus Rejects Those Who are Ashamed of His Teachings
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0 view • November 25, 2021
Luke 9:26 Whoever is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels.
If you submit to Christ's teachings now, you won't need to fear being rejected when Jesus comes to Earth, and you gain peace and freedom in knowing you are following God's will. Why wait?
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
If you submit to Christ's teachings now, you won't need to fear being rejected when Jesus comes to Earth, and you gain peace and freedom in knowing you are following God's will. Why wait?
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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