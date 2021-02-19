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Dr Rima Laibow a 40 year whistle blower who fights publics health for decades exposing the conspiracy to push vaccines and other heinous toxic substances on an innocent unsuspecting public.
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212 views • February 19, 2021
Dr Rima Laibow shares a sliver of her massive documentation on medical malfeasance. She exposes the criminal racketeering of the FDA the AMA and other private corporations that week nothing but your total demise. Do not lose hope knowledge is power awaken to your god-given rights of liberty equality and justice.
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