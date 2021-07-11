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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 4) Democracy is a Mob Rule decided to have the 49% for Breakfast - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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Let's see, the democracy spread by the Territorial government was illegal based on their own codes. And, the communist decided to steal everything and take responsibility to manage. The Roman Republic failed, non of the governments around the world through history proved to work. So what's the solution? Is point for point government the Answer?
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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