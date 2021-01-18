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The supreme twist this week might seem great, but beware the dark underbelly
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211 views • January 18, 2021
We might see what appears to be an awesome WIN in the next few days as The Deep State suffers a major loss... two wings of the same bird... two sides of the same coin.
Be very, very wary.
Here is what you should be watching for to be sure it is all in our best interests.
The lamestream media may suffer a supreme take-down. Sadly, our Internet might too. Get your radios online. That may be all you have for a while.
Be very, very wary.
Here is what you should be watching for to be sure it is all in our best interests.
The lamestream media may suffer a supreme take-down. Sadly, our Internet might too. Get your radios online. That may be all you have for a while.
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