Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video Yesterday - Earthquake Damaged Southeast Turkey - Flooding by Heavy Rain
59 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

March 15, 2023, at 5:47 a.m. ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month's catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday.

Update early 16th:  Disasters authorities in Turkey report that at least 14 people have now died in the flood that swept through areas of Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman in the southeast of the country on 15 March 2023. Initial reports from yesterday suggested 1 person died and 4 were missing in the Tut District of Adıyaman Province.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket