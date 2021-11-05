Have you seen the little helecopters flying around Los Angeles at night ? Did you know the shoppning center at Hollywood and Highland connects the Pedo tunnels to the Getty and Laural Canyon ?

Wowie Zowie . The.ladies suggested the little helecopters will be used to arrest the Scum Bags. That would be awesome. I hope we will be able to watch some of those arrests. Maybe they will be like ISIS and hang the commies from the little heles and fly them around town for everyone to see. You never know. Anyway, The thumbnail pic is Cannabis Jimmy in San Jose, Costa Rica, where my son, Jeffrey , and I lived for one year. We really liked living in San Jose ( actually we lived in a suburb of San Jose - Escazu. It was a high end area with great weather. We really enjoyed living there. Eventually we moved back to the beach in Guanacaste .