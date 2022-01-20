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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 03: January 20, 2022
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814 views • January 20, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Six of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 47 is just the first 6/6 back-to back values for the 2021 orbit cycle that happened zero times in 2020 (once for 2019, 2015, twice for 2014). Thirty-three of the 5-mag quakes marks the fourth Week in the last six with 33 or more events. And 268 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes halted the descending-value trend present for the previous five weeks.
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The new-volcanic eruption events have remained moderate with four or more events in seven of the last eight weeks. The conclusion remains that our planet is being primed for a series of Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Events (video) as we move toward outside-orbital position in February 2022.
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Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory VAX For All Adults
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/austrian-parliament-approves-mandatory-covid-vaccine-adults/
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Supermarkets Report Food Shortages After Canada Imposes Trucker Vax Mandate
Submitted by Richard
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/01/supermarkets-report-food-shortages-after-canada-imposes-trucker-vax-mandate.html
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Watch Terral’s Hunga-Tonga Missile Strike Special Report Video (01.19.2022): https://youtu.be/DlT9vWiiZKo
https://www.brighteon.com/b1e17c87-34cf-4cee-8c55-1659612b1639
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Six of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 47 is just the first 6/6 back-to back values for the 2021 orbit cycle that happened zero times in 2020 (once for 2019, 2015, twice for 2014). Thirty-three of the 5-mag quakes marks the fourth Week in the last six with 33 or more events. And 268 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes halted the descending-value trend present for the previous five weeks.
--
The new-volcanic eruption events have remained moderate with four or more events in seven of the last eight weeks. The conclusion remains that our planet is being primed for a series of Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Events (video) as we move toward outside-orbital position in February 2022.
--
Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory VAX For All Adults
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/austrian-parliament-approves-mandatory-covid-vaccine-adults/
--
Supermarkets Report Food Shortages After Canada Imposes Trucker Vax Mandate
Submitted by Richard
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/01/supermarkets-report-food-shortages-after-canada-imposes-trucker-vax-mandate.html
--
Watch Terral’s Hunga-Tonga Missile Strike Special Report Video (01.19.2022): https://youtu.be/DlT9vWiiZKo
https://www.brighteon.com/b1e17c87-34cf-4cee-8c55-1659612b1639
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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