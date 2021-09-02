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BRAVE NURSE EXPOSES CDC & FAUCI LIES
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231 views • September 02, 2021
A courageous registered nurse has come forward to blow the whistle on the CDC, Dr. Fauci & the mainstream mockingbird media's covid "vaccine" lies. Her name is Nicole and in coming weeks she'll drop more bombshells.
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs
https://home.solari.com/forms/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9G41rsHnY0B2/
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs
https://home.solari.com/forms/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9G41rsHnY0B2/
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