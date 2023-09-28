The Lost Israelite Tribe of Gad Found

The featured video is a Simcha Jacobovici Report, Associated Producers Ltd, 2016, entitled “Where is the Tribe of Gad – Mysteries of the Bible: Unlocked – A Lost Tribe of Israel: Discovered?

Additionally - Cadiz Province with its capital city also called Cadiz is located in Southern Spain. And Spain is located on the Iberian Peninsula. Iberia is a corruption of the word “Eber”ia / Heberia which means “Hebrew’s Land”. Eber (from whom the word Hebrew derives) was the grand-sire of the Hebrew Abraham.

This area is also known as the Campo de Gibraltar – and includes the British Rock of Gibraltar. In Cadiz, the people call themselves Gaditanos (Gadites). Cadiz was originally called “Gaderia” or “Gad's City”. This name was later changed to “Gades” (pronounced GADIZ) and now it is known as CADIZ.

Read the associated article on Gibraltar Messenger:

gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/lost-voyage-jesus-gad-tribe-found/







