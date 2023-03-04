Avdeyevka accepting airstrikes.
Intensity increased over the past week significantly. Residents of Donetsk feel the tremors constantly.
The trenches and strongholds surrounding Avdeyevka have been built and reinforced since 2015. Dismantling is in full force.
