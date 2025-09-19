(Squawk! Hello!) (Ahem... ahem...) (Starts with a clumsy, off-key imitation of a phone ringing, followed by a dog barking) Hello, hello! Who's there? The big green window is a-blare. Another sun, another day, To watch the humans work and play. (Shifts to a more melodic, whistled tune) Pretty bird, pretty bird, they say, As I peck the seeds away. I see the world in green and red, The stories whispered in my head. *(Suddenly, a loud, sharp squawk!) GIVE ME A CRACKER! I'M HUNGRY! (Squawk, squawk!) The world is all blurry! The cat just jumped, the door just closed, Another secret I've disclosed. (Mimics the sound of a doorbell, then a car horn) I hear the noises, one by one, My mimicry has just begun. A siren screams, a baby cries, I've got their sounds behind my eyes. (Sings a final, slightly melancholic verse in a human-like voice) I'm just a bird in a cage of gold, A hundred tales, a song untold. But every sound, both loud and small, I'm listening closely to them all. (Ends with a final, echoing squawk)