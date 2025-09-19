BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
wolfburg
wolfburg
Playful electro-pop track opens with staccato parrot-call synths and crisp percussion mimicking birdcalls, Verses blend marimba, quirky vocal chops, syncopated synth bass, and rapid parrot calls, Choruses swell with lush synths, dynamic drums, airy mimic vocals, The bridge quiets with whispered synths and gentle parrot FX before a vibrant, effects-driven finale

(Squawk! Hello!) (Ahem... ahem...) (Starts with a clumsy, off-key imitation of a phone ringing, followed by a dog barking) Hello, hello! Who's there? The big green window is a-blare. Another sun, another day, To watch the humans work and play. (Shifts to a more melodic, whistled tune) Pretty bird, pretty bird, they say, As I peck the seeds away. I see the world in green and red, The stories whispered in my head. *(Suddenly, a loud, sharp squawk!) GIVE ME A CRACKER! I'M HUNGRY! (Squawk, squawk!) The world is all blurry! The cat just jumped, the door just closed, Another secret I've disclosed. (Mimics the sound of a doorbell, then a car horn) I hear the noises, one by one, My mimicry has just begun. A siren screams, a baby cries, I've got their sounds behind my eyes. (Sings a final, slightly melancholic verse in a human-like voice) I'm just a bird in a cage of gold, A hundred tales, a song untold. But every sound, both loud and small, I'm listening closely to them all. (Ends with a final, echoing squawk)

track opens with staccato parrot-call synths and crisp percussion mimicking birdcallsverses blend marimbaquirky vocal chopssyncopated synth bassand rapid parrot calls
