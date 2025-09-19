© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Squawk! Hello!) (Ahem... ahem...) (Starts with a clumsy, off-key imitation of a phone ringing, followed by a dog barking) Hello, hello! Who's there? The big green window is a-blare. Another sun, another day, To watch the humans work and play. (Shifts to a more melodic, whistled tune) Pretty bird, pretty bird, they say, As I peck the seeds away. I see the world in green and red, The stories whispered in my head. *(Suddenly, a loud, sharp squawk!) GIVE ME A CRACKER! I'M HUNGRY! (Squawk, squawk!) The world is all blurry! The cat just jumped, the door just closed, Another secret I've disclosed. (Mimics the sound of a doorbell, then a car horn) I hear the noises, one by one, My mimicry has just begun. A siren screams, a baby cries, I've got their sounds behind my eyes. (Sings a final, slightly melancholic verse in a human-like voice) I'm just a bird in a cage of gold, A hundred tales, a song untold. But every sound, both loud and small, I'm listening closely to them all. (Ends with a final, echoing squawk)