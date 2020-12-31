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First Responders Are Being Poisoned With COVID Vaccine First To Weaken Health Care Systems
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343 views • December 31, 2020
Alex Jones and a caller discuss the potential dangers to distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the nurses and doctors charged with treating populations in countries around the world, especially if they are stricken by the horrible side effects proven to follow an experimental vaccination such as this.
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