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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - "Stop talking" Covid mRNA jabs proven now to cause: cancer, uncurable tuberculosis
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177 views • January 02, 2022
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - "Stop talking"
Covid mRNA jabs proven now to cause: cancer, uncurable tuberculosis recurrence, autoimmune organ deaths, at all ages, because it kills the lymphocytes that keep disease and tumors at bay in your body, while causing remaining killer lymphocytes to attack your own organs and tissues after your blood vessels have been ravaged and torn by the spike proteins.
Crimes Against Humanity!
Covid mRNA jabs proven now to cause: cancer, uncurable tuberculosis recurrence, autoimmune organ deaths, at all ages, because it kills the lymphocytes that keep disease and tumors at bay in your body, while causing remaining killer lymphocytes to attack your own organs and tissues after your blood vessels have been ravaged and torn by the spike proteins.
Crimes Against Humanity!
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