Repentance- What is it and how do we apply it to our lives? Plus, what benefits do we receive from repentance? We will talk about all these questions and more. Now, let’s unlock the power of God when we repent. For we have only two options: Repent or Die! Lance McClintock #Repentance #Repentance #Forgiveness Download The Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/10962412-repent-or-die-bible-study.mp3?download=true
Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/
Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/
Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.