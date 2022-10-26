Repentance- What is it and how do we apply it to our lives? Plus, what benefits do we receive from repentance? We will talk about all these questions and more. Now, let’s unlock the power of God when we repent. For we have only two options: Repent or Die! Lance McClintock #Repentance #Repentance #Forgiveness Download The Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/10962412-repent-or-die-bible-study.mp3?download=true

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/



