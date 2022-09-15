Courageous Chechen Fighters - Starting to Perform Another Operational Task to Clean Up the Zaporozhye region from Bandera Mud in Ukraine. - 091522.

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Kadyrov: "A detachment of courageous fighters under the command of a dear BROTHER, the commander of the OMON "Akhmat-Grozny" of the Office of the Russian Guard in the Chechen Republic Anzor Bisaev (Wrestler), is starting to perform another operational task to clean up the Zaporozhye region from Bandera mud"