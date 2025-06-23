BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIA COLLUSION: The Hoax That Was Really a Coup with Hans Mahncke | Episode 23
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
182 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

Lara Logan is joined by Hans Mahncke who exposes the start of the CIA’s Color Revolution at home.


(0:00:00) - The Russia Collusion Deception

(0:10:54) - Real Collusion Between Media & Clinton Campaign

(0:18:58) - The FBI, John Brennan, and the Narrative

(0:25:01) - The Steele Dossier

(0:38:59) - Undermining Trump

(0:54:07) - The Flynn Conspiracy and Cover-Up

(1:03:21) - The Clinesmith FISA Court Scandal

(1:12:22) - Political Accountability

(1:21:59) - James Comey’s Circle and Lawfare Tactics

(1:29:40) - CIA's Role in Russia Collusion Hoax

(1:39:03) - Exposing Corrupt Politicians and NGOs

(1:45:11) - Government Corruption and Power Struggles

(1:55:43) - War Strategies and Government Inefficiency

(1:59:21) - Challenges in Bureaucratic Processes

(2:03:21) - International Upbringing and Education

(2:09:56) - Unraveling the Russia Collusion Conspiracy

(2:18:47) - Wrap Up


Support our show by donating here:

https://bit.ly/SupportLara


Paid partnerships:


CHOQ Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara


Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Hans Mahncke on X: https://x.com/HansMahncke


All music licensed via Artlist.io


Russia collusion, media collusion, Steele dossier, Clinton campaign, Michael Flynn, CIA, John Brennan, Mueller investigation, Hans Menke, Lara Logan, investigative journalism, going rogue



Keywords
lara loganhans mahnckegoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy