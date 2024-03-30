Create New Account
Easter Warning
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Published Yesterday

The United States is running on fumes.  It has been blessed by God for generation after generation, but God's patience has its limits.  We have killed our babies, accepted gay marriage and now the body mutilation of trans-genderism.  Time is running out for us and we are due for a comeuppance.    

