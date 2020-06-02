Let Go Of Fear - Deep Sleep Meditation & Hypnosis for Releasing Worry and Anxiety - 8D Sound Effects

This meditation is a shortened version of the full 40-minute version available in Glenn's apps. This track will help you to let go of fear and worry and connect with inner peace and happiness. Let go of fear is a gentle meditation which guides you to release all fear and anxiety from your past, and then moves on to helping you release all fear and worry around your future. It also guides you to be mindful of what you watch, read and listen to as these things influence the way you think and feel.



It also encourages you to only watch, read and listen to things that inspire and influence you positively. This recording will help you to raise your vibration and feel more, creative, inspired and motivated.



This meditation also uses a new technique of Glenn’s where the affirmations are in 8D sound - use headphones to experience this 8D effect. When you listen through headphones it will feel at times the affirmations are in front of you, then behind you, above you and below you, as well as panning across both hemispheres. It is a very dream affect that also helps you to absorb the affirmations deeply as the effect engages your feelings.