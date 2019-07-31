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Breaking! President Trump Orders AG Barr To Open Anti-Trust Investigation Into Big Tech - War Room Full Show
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32 views • July 31, 2019
Today's War Room features great guests like Robert Barnes, Millie Weaver, Peter D'Absroca, Lefto The Clown and even Maryanne Williamson. We also interview That's The Point with Brandon who just protested a Drag Queen Story time and the brother in law of Pete Buttigieg.
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