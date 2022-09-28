Woke Dumbassery

Criminals Get Free Passes In [Bidan]’s America
* Hire more cops.
* Pay our cops.
* Stand behind our cops.
* Get rid of do-nothing prosecutors.
* Avail yourself of your 2A rights.
* What you allow is what will continue.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 September 2022
