Lack Of Minerals In The Soils Dr Joel Wallach Radio

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the lack of minerals in the soils. Stating that since people stopped putting wood ash in their gardens we no longer get minerals in our food. Contending this is why everyone should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news story concerning emergency room charges. A study from Johns Hopkins found that one in five ER patients get "surprise billing". Outlining a specific case of a woman who took her child to an ER after the child suffered a seizure. She purposely went to a hospital that was in network for her insurance plan. Later receiving a $3000 anesthesiology bill because the anesthesiologist was not in her network.

Anthony has a friend with digestive problems.





Marissa's mother has been diagnosed with colon cancer.





Brenda's daughter has had non-stop menstrual bleeding for several weeks.





Dave has friend with glaucoma and is seeing light flashes.





Stanley is experiencing a lack of focus and concentration.