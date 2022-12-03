Book review: How the book "Return of the gods" relates to todays' death cult

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with teacher and Christian Darryl Mackie about events unfolding today. We review the book "Return of the gods" by Jonathan Cahn and how important his message is for society today. We go over how throughout history, as societies turn away from God and adopt false gods of worship, they end up suffering and destroying themselves, their families and sacrificing their children. Today, we see comparisons to this book at every turn with companies like Balenciaga, Disney and many others who are pushing a dark woke agenda that promotes the complete annihilation of family, gender and life itself. We review the significance of Moses Ten Commandments and how they like everything else are being subverted by dark forces like the UN and the Climate fanatics who preached the new climate commandments on Mount Sinai recently for their new NWO religion. We finish by discussing the belief that returning to God is the only answer and how we can an all make changes in our lives to follow God's law instead of this evil agenda.

