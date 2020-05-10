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SHARE BEFORE DELETED - WHO Planned Training & Simulation Exercise in September 2019
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76 views • May 10, 2020
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All world “leaders” reading off same script from Amazing Polly: https://youtu.be/1Z5VYqJqrtI
Bill Gates is making fortunes from this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mFwWlL...
Bill Gates paralyzed kids in India: https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/04/bil...
Australia women “know your rights, you have none” kidnapped: https://youtu.be/nrabMBA9J70
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A World at Risk (WHO): https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu...
NORAD Planned Exercises: https://digwithin.net/2017/07/30/nora...
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/subsc...
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://dollarvigilante.com/lucy
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
https://sleepbutawhile.com/2014/03/20...
All world “leaders” reading off same script from Amazing Polly: https://youtu.be/1Z5VYqJqrtI
Bill Gates is making fortunes from this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mFwWlL...
Bill Gates paralyzed kids in India: https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/04/bil...
Australia women “know your rights, you have none” kidnapped: https://youtu.be/nrabMBA9J70
Coronavirus found in men's semen https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/07/he...
A World at Risk (WHO): https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu...
NORAD Planned Exercises: https://digwithin.net/2017/07/30/nora...
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