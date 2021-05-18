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Fauci is Gone, Now What?
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84 views • May 18, 2021
Now that the Prince of Medicine, Tony Fauci, has been discredited, who will you trust?Can you put your trust in the CDC, FDA, NIH, or WHO? How about the doctors in America who have studied Covid 19 and have had extensive experience with it? Do we even need a vaccine when our own MDs have come out and stated that there are many treatments that are safe and effective in treating Covid 19? The buck stops with us...it is time
to do our own research!
to do our own research!
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