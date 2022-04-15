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X22 Report B 04. 15. 22.
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260 views • April 15, 2022
Ep. 2752b - Stage Set, The War Is No Longer Silent, It’s Time, Pain
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The [DS] is fighting for their lives, the [DS] will not give up Twitter easily, they have enacted the poison pill and will not let the shareholders vote. They are now in violation of their fiduciary responsibility, let the lawsuits begin. The [DS] knows if they lose the bull horn of Twitter they will not be able to keep the narrative, they are feeling pain right now, the stage is set, the war is no longer silent. EM says he has a plan B, will this be implemented.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is fighting for their lives, the [DS] will not give up Twitter easily, they have enacted the poison pill and will not let the shareholders vote. They are now in violation of their fiduciary responsibility, let the lawsuits begin. The [DS] knows if they lose the bull horn of Twitter they will not be able to keep the narrative, they are feeling pain right now, the stage is set, the war is no longer silent. EM says he has a plan B, will this be implemented.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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