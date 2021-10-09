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Wisdom Invites Searchers To An Intimate Presentation
Proverbs 9:3-4 (NIV)
3 She has sent out her servants, and she calls
from the highest point of the city,
4 “Let all who are simple come to my house!”
Proverbs Club Commentary
It only takes an objective attitude
to learn, appreciate, and follow wisdom.
https://pc1.tiny.us/rtzbp7kj
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