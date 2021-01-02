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8/28/18 #HOK M_llie T_bbetts, CF, Haiti, Agenda 21 and the DS R_bbith_le #UNPLUG
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61 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/28/18 YAFTV has attempted to load the links and description for this video several times. Let's hope it sticks. For those of you who watch this channel regularly, you know there is constant shadowing banning, and erasure of links and thumbnails. Let's hope President Trump's plan to use the Sherman Anti-trust Act, Section 2, to combat Gulag c_nsorship will put an end to this interference.
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CRYPTO donation links below:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/30/missing-university-iowa-student-may-have-returned-to-home-after-jog-report.html
https://www.cleanlink.com/news/article/USGBC-Names-Haiti-Orphanage-in-Honor-of-President-Clinton--16116
Please check out the 16 minute video by Terrie over at ReallyHardNews TV where she details the information from Heavy.com regarding Ron Tibbit's employment with HOK and provides of a lot of dot connecting. This is an extensive topic. Let's all work together as citizen journalists and researchers to keep expanding the picture on how HOK, the CF, CGI, HSBC bank and other deep state private public corporate partnerships intersect and seem to show up around the periphery of these m_rders and "su_cides".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPW7oVF9Yko
If you like Terrie's work, go ahead and support her by subscribing to ReallyHardNews TV!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
8/28/18 YAFTV has attempted to load the links and description for this video several times. Let's hope it sticks. For those of you who watch this channel regularly, you know there is constant shadowing banning, and erasure of links and thumbnails. Let's hope President Trump's plan to use the Sherman Anti-trust Act, Section 2, to combat Gulag c_nsorship will put an end to this interference.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/30/missing-university-iowa-student-may-have-returned-to-home-after-jog-report.html
https://www.cleanlink.com/news/article/USGBC-Names-Haiti-Orphanage-in-Honor-of-President-Clinton--16116
Please check out the 16 minute video by Terrie over at ReallyHardNews TV where she details the information from Heavy.com regarding Ron Tibbit's employment with HOK and provides of a lot of dot connecting. This is an extensive topic. Let's all work together as citizen journalists and researchers to keep expanding the picture on how HOK, the CF, CGI, HSBC bank and other deep state private public corporate partnerships intersect and seem to show up around the periphery of these m_rders and "su_cides".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPW7oVF9Yko
If you like Terrie's work, go ahead and support her by subscribing to ReallyHardNews TV!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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