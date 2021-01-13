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12 CRAFT IDEAS YOU CAN MAKE IN (2021)
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32 views • January 13, 2021
Get hurt by a knife? Simple, to avoid that just get a paper roll, flatten to take the shape of the knife, fold on of the sides to the other side, fold the top, and tape it. And there you have a slidable knife protector!
https://www.sparkingcrafts.com/12-craft-ideas-you-can-make-in-2021/
Don't forget to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHEvs4HP-Od-d0JA2Ktrnlw?sub_confirmation=1
TIMESTAMPS:
0:06 - Knife Protector
0:37 - Paper Roll Planting Pot
1:10 - Paper Roll Pull
3:58 - Hanger Marks?
4:39 - Crooked Lines When Tracing?
5:39 - Trying to Write The Same Thing Twice?
6:42 - Scissors Not Cutting?
7:12 - Balloon Basketball
8:23 - Paper Roll Forest
9:42 - Balloon Celebration!
10:00 - Bag Pull-out Box
10:34 - Car A/C Toilet Paper Vacuum
Our Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparkingcrafts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sparking-Crafts-103895098292120
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/sparkingcrafts
Instagram: https://pinterest.com/sparkingcrafts
Tumblr: https://sparkingcrafts.tumblr.com/
About:
Welcome to Sparking Crafts, in this channel we focus on creating fun DIY-projects, crafts, experience the joy of doing it yourself!
We try our best to make paper crafts, such as airplanes, and other papercrafts, we also created life hacks, and more!
So don't forget to subscribe hit the notification bell so you don't miss any new lifehacks, DIY-projects, and more!
Email: [email protected]
https://www.sparkingcrafts.com/12-craft-ideas-you-can-make-in-2021/
Don't forget to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHEvs4HP-Od-d0JA2Ktrnlw?sub_confirmation=1
TIMESTAMPS:
0:06 - Knife Protector
0:37 - Paper Roll Planting Pot
1:10 - Paper Roll Pull
3:58 - Hanger Marks?
4:39 - Crooked Lines When Tracing?
5:39 - Trying to Write The Same Thing Twice?
6:42 - Scissors Not Cutting?
7:12 - Balloon Basketball
8:23 - Paper Roll Forest
9:42 - Balloon Celebration!
10:00 - Bag Pull-out Box
10:34 - Car A/C Toilet Paper Vacuum
Our Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparkingcrafts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sparking-Crafts-103895098292120
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/sparkingcrafts
Instagram: https://pinterest.com/sparkingcrafts
Tumblr: https://sparkingcrafts.tumblr.com/
About:
Welcome to Sparking Crafts, in this channel we focus on creating fun DIY-projects, crafts, experience the joy of doing it yourself!
We try our best to make paper crafts, such as airplanes, and other papercrafts, we also created life hacks, and more!
So don't forget to subscribe hit the notification bell so you don't miss any new lifehacks, DIY-projects, and more!
Email: [email protected]
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