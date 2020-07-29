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EXPERTS DISCUSS THE SAFETY OF MASK WEARING.
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79 views • July 29, 2020
Here's some actual science for you all debating about masks. These are experts. These are two people with over 50 years experience. They are experts in Environmental Health and Safety. They are OSHA Consultants. Experts also in Toxicology, Virology, Immunology, Pathogens, PPE, PPE Testing. I've been saying some of this from the beginning. But if you really care, watch this video.
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