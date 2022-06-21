A Leaf in the Perfect Storm - RWA interview with Eva Bartlett - 062022

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New free episode!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiGWY0-I9U
We had a chat with a Canadian independent journalist who's currently in Donetsk. She told us about the situation on the ground, Ukrainian shelling of the city, her previous involvement in the coverage of military conflicts in Gaza and Syria and an uneven battle against Western corporate media. Also she's never tried borsch with vodka and she thinks that Delicious Tacos is a redneck!
Listen now on
Patreon
(https://www.patreon.com/posts/68030208)Gumroad
(https://russianswithattitude.gumroad.com/)Youtube
(https://youtu.be/wKiGWY0-I9U)or any podcast app you like, via Anchor (https://anchor.fm/russians-with-attitudes/episodes/A-leaf-in-the-perfect-storm-RWA-interview-with-Eva-Bartlett-e1k7b8a)