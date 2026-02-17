The Final #XRP Drop? 👀 Keep Your Eyes on USDT Dominance! ✅

🔍 Taking a quick look at the XRP chart and USDT dominance, it appears we could see an Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal pattern playing out as we head into the Blood Moon on 3/3/26.





If this structure continues to develop, we may see one final push to the downside in the crypto market before a potential bullish reversal begins. A rising USDT dominance chart combined with corrective price action on XRP would support the case for short-term downside pressure, followed by a possible trend reversal.





Keep a close eye on overall crypto market structure, Bitcoin correlation, liquidity levels, and key support zones, as these will likely determine whether this projected Elliott Wave pattern completes and transitions into a larger bullish move.





📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP chart analysis

- USDT dominance breakdown

- Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal pattern

- Blood Moon (3/3/26) timing correlation

- Potential final downside move

- Possible bullish crypto market reversal

- Bitcoin correlation and liquidity levels

- Key support and resistance zones





