The Final #XRP Drop? 👀 Keep Your Eyes on USDT Dominance! ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
14 followers
Follow
110 views • 3 days ago

🔍 Taking a quick look at the XRP chart and USDT dominance, it appears we could see an Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal pattern playing out as we head into the Blood Moon on 3/3/26.


If this structure continues to develop, we may see one final push to the downside in the crypto market before a potential bullish reversal begins. A rising USDT dominance chart combined with corrective price action on XRP would support the case for short-term downside pressure, followed by a possible trend reversal.


Keep a close eye on overall crypto market structure, Bitcoin correlation, liquidity levels, and key support zones, as these will likely determine whether this projected Elliott Wave pattern completes and transitions into a larger bullish move.


📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP chart analysis

- USDT dominance breakdown

- Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal pattern

- Blood Moon (3/3/26) timing correlation

- Potential final downside move

- Possible bullish crypto market reversal

- Bitcoin correlation and liquidity levels

- Key support and resistance zones


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
trumpblockchainamericapatriotcryptodigitaldigital currencyripplexrp
More from Brighteon
