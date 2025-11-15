The Day of the Lord and the Final Destruction of the Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1st Thess Ch 1 – Paul's greetings and joyful recollections of the Thessalonians accepting Jesus.
1st Thess Ch 2 – The harsh reality that following Jesus can bring persecution
1st Thess Ch 3 – Paul relays what Timothy has told him about their situation and is pleased to hear of their ongoing faith
1st Thess Ch 4 – Paul encourages them to remain holy and trust that even though some have fallen asleep, all believers will be raised in Christ
1st Thess Ch 5 – Paul's prayer for the Thessalonians
2nd Thess Ch 1 – A 2nd greeting, and clarification of God's righteous judgement
2nd Thess Ch 2 – Clarification on the Day of the Lord, that it is not yet at hand, and that certain events must happen prior
2nd Thess Ch 3 – further advice for orderly living