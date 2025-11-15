BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Day of the Lord and the Final Destruction of the Antichrist
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
50 views • 1 day ago

1st Thess Ch 1 – Paul's greetings and joyful recollections of the Thessalonians accepting Jesus.  

1st Thess Ch 2 – The harsh reality that following Jesus can bring persecution

1st Thess Ch 3 – Paul relays what Timothy has told him about their situation and is pleased to hear of their ongoing faith

1st Thess Ch 4 – Paul encourages them to remain holy and trust that even though some have fallen asleep, all believers will be raised in Christ 

1st Thess Ch 5 – Paul's prayer for the Thessalonians

2nd Thess Ch 1 – A 2nd greeting, and clarification of God's righteous judgement

2nd Thess Ch 2 – Clarification on the Day of the Lord, that it is not yet at hand, and that certain events must happen prior

2nd Thess Ch 3 – further advice for orderly living

Keywords
christjesuspaulairapturepretribantichristthessaloniansnephilimwrathday of the lordnimrodcometreturnatlasgilgamesh
