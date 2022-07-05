RT News July 5th. 2022. Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk Republic with Kiev using NATO weapons to target civilian areas.

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US state bans teaching of gender ideology. The state of Florida recently adopted a law banning age-inappropriate
teaching of material related to sexual orientation and gender ideology
in schools from kindergarten through third grade. However, this does not
govern extracurricular events such as drag queen story hours or drag
brunches,