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New Hampshire State Police Unlawfully Arrest People Peacefully Assembling
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125 views • October 14, 2021
People sitting quietly, peacefully assembling and holding signs are arrested in New Hampshire during a New Hampshire Executive Council meeting. The Executive Council is voting on accepting a $27 Million Federal Contract, which binds the State into becoming an enforcement arm for quarantining it's Citizens.
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