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Feds Now Storing Secret Data In AMAZON Cloud
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309 views • October 09, 2019
The government and corporate giants are merging at an alarming rate. And as they do this they ramp up their surveillance programs. This only highlights the importance of ensuring that the Left continues to lose power over the government.
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