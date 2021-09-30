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Press Conference Death by Vaccination Undeclared components
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162 views • September 30, 2021
Press Conference: Death by Vaccination. Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines (2021-09-20) - English Dubbed Version
Panel of German doctors find contaminates in the vax. You can see the distress in their faces.
00:00 - Intro
52:45 - Autoimmune Reactions
1:14:00 - Introduction to other doctors
1:19:00 - Blood samples of vaccinated (Important)
1:27:00 - Microscopic images of vaccine samples (Very Important)
This is easily the most in depth look at the contents of the shots, A panel of medical experts in Germany did an emergency broadcast to alert the public about what they have found.
Panel of German doctors find contaminates in the vax. You can see the distress in their faces.
00:00 - Intro
52:45 - Autoimmune Reactions
1:14:00 - Introduction to other doctors
1:19:00 - Blood samples of vaccinated (Important)
1:27:00 - Microscopic images of vaccine samples (Very Important)
This is easily the most in depth look at the contents of the shots, A panel of medical experts in Germany did an emergency broadcast to alert the public about what they have found.
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