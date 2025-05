Basic Preparedness with Brett Miller | Interview

Brett checked in for an update on progress at Galileyo. Are you ready for the lights to go out? https://galileyo.com/





Church and State is brought to you by, YOU!





Visit us at: https://churchandstate.media where you can support us by donating directly and find links to shop with our affiliates.





Get our merch at https://standupnowapparel.com/partner-church-and-state/





Learn how to Protect Your Wealth against inflation at: www.BH-PM.com and tell them Church and State sent you.





Support Church and State today by shopping at www.MyPillow.com using our coupon code: “CHURCHANDSTATE”.





Our links are on link tree: https://linktr.ee/churchandstate





Subscribe to our Locals Community (churchandstate1.locals.com)





Follow us on Rumble (@ChurchandState1776) https://rumble.com/user/ChurchandState1776





X(twitter) (@1churchandstate) https://x.com/1churchandstate





facebook (churchandstate1776) https://www.facebook.com/ChurchandState1776





SubStack (churchandstate.substack.com) https://churchandstate.substack.com/





*Help fund our fight against tyranny: Buy from our affiliates and tell them Church and State sent you.





*Tune in on NRBTV Tue-Fri 1:30 PM Pacific!